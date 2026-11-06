Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash at Weber Road and O'Day Parkway in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night at Weber Road and O'Day Parkway.

Corpus Christi police said officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, the pedestrian was already dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said what led to the crash.

The crash is the latest in a series of serious and deadly incidents involving

pedestrians and motorists along the Weber and Saratoga corridor.

A pedestrian was killed on Saratoga near Weber last November. A motorcyclist was killed near the same intersection in late August. Another pedestrian was killed on Saratoga near Weber last November. A homeless man in a wheelchair was also killed in a similar crash in the area about two months ago.

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