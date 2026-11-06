Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNueces County

Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash at Weber Road and O'Day Parkway in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi police say the pedestrian was already dead when officers arrived. The crash is the latest in a series of deadly incidents along the Weber and Saratoga corridor.
O DAY AUTO PED
Posted
Add KRIS as a Google Preferred Source

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night at Weber Road and O'Day Parkway.

Corpus Christi police said officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, the pedestrian was already dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said what led to the crash.

The crash is the latest in a series of serious and deadly incidents involving

pedestrians and motorists along the Weber and Saratoga corridor.

A pedestrian was killed on Saratoga near Weber last November. A motorcyclist was killed near the same intersection in late August. Another pedestrian was killed on Saratoga near Weber last November. A homeless man in a wheelchair was also killed in a similar crash in the area about two months ago.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Elections 2026