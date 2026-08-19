Oops! New details emerge on the man who was caught taking photos of people's homes

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

We have new information on the "suspicious man" who was recently caught on several cameras taking pictures of people's front doors in Western Nueces County.

Earlier this week, the Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 office posted on its Facebook page several images and a video of a man walking up to people's homes and taking pictures of their front doors and locks.

After seeing their post, KRIS 6 News shared their information on our broadcasts and Facebook page to alert residents of a "suspicious" trespasser.

According to Sgt. Antonio Aguilar with Nueces County Precinct 5, shortly after we shared the images and video, the man called the Constable's office and explained he was a third party contractor hired by Safeguard Properties.

He explained that he inspects properties and is required to take a photo of the homeowner's door as proof that the inspection is complete. He had the paperwork to back up his claims.

In the meantime, if you're wondering, why don't mortgage inspectors wear badges of some sort. According to Sgt. Aguilar, the state doesn't require them to, which can be a problem.

Sgt. Aguilar explained the man we featured in our video was threatened by one homeowner after entering their property.

Sgt. Aguilar said if you find a mortgage inspector on your property, don't harm them, instead contact your mortgage company.

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