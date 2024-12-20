One of Nueces County top ten wanted found in New Mexico

Nueces County's Top Ten Most Wanted list is down to nine after fugitive Jim Willden was recently found in New Mexico.

The Corpus Christi Police Department heard Willden had been laying low in Aztec, New Mexico, on December 4 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Willden had an outstanding warrant in Nueces County for possession of child pornography. CCPD officers contacted detectives at the Aztec Police Department and gave them a possible location Willden could be. By 3:40 p.m., APD officers had placed him in custody to await extradition to Nueces County.

On Saturday, December 14, Willden was booked into the Nueces County jail.

