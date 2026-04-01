Nueces County Veterans Services plans major resource fair for area veterans

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A first-of-its-kind event for veterans across the Coastal Bend is coming up in April.

Nueces County's Veterans Social Services office has teamed up with other area counties to host the Coastal Bend Joint County Veterans Claims Summit and Resource Fair. The one-stop resource fair will be held at the Borchard Fairgrounds on Friday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Veterans will be able to get information on things like applying for compensation, appealing denials, non-service related pensions, and applying for survivor's benefits.

"The average wait time for the veteran or dependent right now is about a month, a month and a half in order to go see their county veterans services officer. And so we're trying to minimize that right? Get you the help that you need right then and there. That's why we wanted to come together, join forces. We're going to have 12 county veterans services officers coming in and just do claims all that day so that you don't have to wait. You walk in, you take care of your claim, your appeal that day and you're all set," J.J. De La Cerda, Nueces County Director of Veterans Social Services, said.

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