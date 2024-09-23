Nueces County Sheriff's Office receives new tech to find stolen vehicles

When it comes to the safety of your vehicles, it is important for law enforcement to have the tools it needs to help keep people safe.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has decided to add an Axon license plate reader to their cars that will help them find stolen vehicles and more.

Neighborhood news reporter Tyrese Boone went to the office to talk with some deputies and they showed him how it works.

"If and when your car is stolen, you make a police report about a car being stolen, and that information goes to the Texas Crime Information Center," Captain Roland Martinez Jr. said. " Any time that the scanner takes a car's picture with information that's in that system, it'll know it's stolen. It'll give us the agency that put it in and will tell us when it was [stolen]. At that point, it gives us probable cause to initiate the traffic stop and attempt to cover that stolen property."

So far, deputies have been able to catch multiple vehicles that were in the software.

"I've caught three, and we've found three recovered vehicles," Corporal Victor Villareal said. "It's been flawless. The system has its mishaps sometimes when it takes too long to update, but it picks up the plates quickly. It reads it out quickly, and it'll let you know if you have a stolen vehicle anywhere."

In addition, the scanners could help with Amber Alerts to identify cars that are involved.

Sheriff’s Deputies in Nueces County are scheduled to receive more new equipment, such as tasers and drones, to help them in the field.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.