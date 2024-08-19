Nueces County Sheriff's office introduces school marshal program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office introduces the a school marshal program, which encourages anyone interested to receive proper training to be able to attend schools with security.

Due to the school shootings that happen in the country, this program is set to make a change to this.

Now it is mandatory to have someone armed in the schools to prevent these tragedies.

The academy director for Nueces County, Milton Rivera says that because of this, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office brought a program that will train people to be a school marshal at no cost.

"It's important because many times schools don't have the facility to have their own police department so there is someone there who can before other police officers from other areas come in to assist,” Rivera said.

Students will receive 80 hours of training and a certificate from the state when completed.

