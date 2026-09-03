Nueces County Sheriff's Department invites community to Third Annual National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department is gearing up for its third annual National Night Out celebration.

The entire community is invited to join this special evening of connection and safety awareness.

This free community kickoff event promises to be an exciting opportunity for residents to meet their local first responders and strengthen neighborhood bonds.

Event Details

When: Thursday, October 1st, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Where: Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds

Cost: Completely FREE!

What to Expect

This family-friendly event offers something for everyone, featuring an impressive lineup of activities and attractions:

Meet Your First Responders

Get to know the dedicated men and women who serve and protect your community. Deputies and officers will be on hand to answer questions, share safety tips, and connect with residents of all ages.

Carnival Fun

Enjoy classic carnival attractions that will delight children and adults alike, bringing that festive fair atmosphere to the evening.

Food Trucks

Sample delicious offerings from local food vendors, ensuring no one goes hungry during the festivities.

Door Prizes

Attendees will have chances to win exciting prizes throughout the event, including bicycles and other valuable items.

K9 Demonstrations

Witness the incredible skills of the Sheriff's Department's K9 units as they showcase their training and abilities in live demonstrations.

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