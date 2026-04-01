Nueces County property re-appraisals are being sent to homeowners with options to appeal the decision

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Property re-appraisals are being sent out today to homeowners in Nueces County.

If the value of a property has increased in the last year, homeowners could be looking at an increase in property taxes. If the value has decreased, it could affect the starting price of a home for those looking to sell.

Debra Morin, chief appraiser for the Nueces Central Appraisal District, said appraisal decisions are not always final.

"So just to give you an idea, the first run is usually the largest, um, so we anticipate a lot of, uh, phone calls, a lot of people coming in to ask questions and so forth," Morin said.

There will be several opportunities to appeal the appraisal. Homeowners can appeal in person or through the mail.

The last day to appeal the appraisal decision is May 15.

For more information click here.

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