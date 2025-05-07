Nueces County Junior Livestock Show awards scholarships to youth participants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has awarded scholarships to recognize youth who participated in this year's event.

One scholarship recipient shared how meaningful the recognition was after years of dedication to the program.

"So it's an honor, uh, it definitely feels that all the hard work that I put in the last 10 years of raising animals has finally showed off, has finally paid off, and you know I'm just grateful for every opportunity that NCJLS has, you know, installed in these young leaders," Alaniz said.

Congratulations to all the recipients whose hard work is now being invested in their futures.

