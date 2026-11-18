CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shift in political control is coming to the Nueces County Commissioners Court in January, but disagreements are already emerging over decisions the current court could make before the new majority takes office.

Nueces County Judge-elect Aidee Hernandez joined local Democrats at a news conference Tuesday, calling on the current court to delay certain board appointments and proposed policy changes until the incoming officials are seated.

The Commissioners Court currently has a 3-2 Republican majority. County Judge Connie Scott and Commissioners Brent Chesney and Mike Pusley are Republicans, while Commissioners Joe A. Gonzalez and John Marez are Democrats.

That balance will change Jan. 13, 2027, when Hernandez and Commissioner-elect Isabel Noyola-Martin join the court. Along with Marez, they will give Democrats three of the court's five seats.

Hernandez said several items on Wednesday's agenda should be left for the incoming court to consider, including board appointments and proposed policy changes. The agenda also includes new hires, the county judge pro tem rotation and county budget amendments.

"I'm asking just to postpone those and respect, they've done it before," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said incoming elected officials should have a voice in decisions that could affect the county after they take office.

"This is not about me. This is not about the party," Hernandez said. "This is about the community. The community wants changes, and we want to have a very transparent court."

Hernandez points to Pusley's 2024 request

Hernandez and her transition team are pointing to a similar request made by Pusley on Nov. 13, 2024, shortly after he was elected to the Commissioners Court.

At the time, Pusley asked the court to postpone some agenda items until he took office.

"I'm here this morning to ask that some of the items on your agenda today be tabled until the first of January when I will take office as the commissioner for Precinct One," Pusley said at the time.

Hernandez argues the incoming court should now receive similar consideration.

"I'm not asking nothing that the court didn't do before," Hernandez said. "I'm just asking just to respect the rules as it is. They wanna change those rules tomorrow, and I don't understand why."

The policy governing board appointments dates back to 2022. After Pusley joined the court, an additional change was requested in 2025 regarding the spending of funds by a commissioner who was not reelected.

Scott says no decision has been made

Scott, the current Nueces County judge, said the presence of an item on the agenda does not mean the court has already decided how it will vote.

"It's on the agenda. You can pull it out for further discussion," Scott said. "We discuss things, and then we move forward and we vote. That's just the process."

Scott also said commissioners will consider the issues before deciding how to proceed during Wednesday's meeting.

The dispute comes as Hernandez prepares to assume the county's top elected position and Democrats prepare to take control of the Commissioners Court.

Hernandez says she wants the current court to leave the discretionary decisions in question to the incoming majority.

We requested an interview with Pusley to allow him to respond and explain the reasoning behind the proposed changes. As of Tuesday evening, Pusley had not granted an interview. We also reached out to commissioner Brent Chesney for comment. As of Tuesday evening, Chesney had not responded.

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