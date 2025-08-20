Nueces County issues burn ban

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County has issued a burn ban to be effective immediately.

The order bans all outdoor burning and beach bonfires for 90 days—unless the ban is rescinded earlier based on findings that the reasons for the burn ban no longer exist.

Household trash burning is allowed only if trash pickup is not available. In this case, the trash bin must be an enclosed container (like a metal barrel) that may only be used if it has a spark and flame-arresting screen over the top of the container.

Non-commercial cooking activities like backyard cookouts and barbecues are still allowed.

"Hot work" and outdoor welding must be in line with fire code requirements.

The order doesn't prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. These include firefighting training, public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, and burns that are operated by a certified and prescribed burn manager.

Violations could result in a fine up to $500.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!