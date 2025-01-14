Nueces County Health Department ends non-essential TB testing

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Health Department has made a significant change by halting non-essential tuberculosis (TB) testing. As a result, workers in high-risk fields such as healthcare and education will now need to seek routine TB screenings from private providers.

This shift allows the department to focus its resources on active TB cases, but it has raised concerns about access to these tests and the added costs for workers.

“The general population doesn’t need routine TB screening—it's not recommended. But in most clinical settings, you’ll still want a TB test done," Dr. Nelle Garcia Blow, Chief Medical Officer at Amistad, explained.

While primary care doctors can still perform TB tests, the health department has reached out to private companies to help handle the increased demand.

“The county contacted us before making this change, and we expect to handle about a third of their TB testing moving forward," Michelle Schlotter, the owner of Any Lab Test Now, said.

However, the shift comes with higher costs for workers. A TB skin test at Any Lab Test Now starts at $32, while a blood test can cost $189. Although these prices are lower than many other providers, they can still be out-of-pocket expenses for some.

This change also comes amid a rise in TB cases in Nueces County. Last year, the county reported 17 cases, up from 16 in 2023, 12 in 2022, and 10 in 2021.

If you need an occupational tuberculosis test, here are your options. Any Lab Test Now offers both TB skin and blood tests, Amistad Health Center provides TB testing, particularly for high-risk individuals like healthcare workers, and many primary care providers can perform the test or offer referrals.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.