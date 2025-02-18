Nueces County Commissioners hold a groundbreaking for new animal care center

A new facility for animals is coming for Nueces County residents.

County commissioners, along with first responders and neighbors, made their way to Robstown for the groundbreaking of the Nueces County Animal Services Care, Control and Adoption Center.

According to Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Marez, the new facility will be about 6,500 square feet, will use different materials to deter illness, and will spay and neuter animals to keep numbers down.

“By reducing that, that’ll help reduce the impact of needs of services that we have and kind of get to national standards," he said regarding the stray problem in the county. "We’re way behind on controlling our animals. So, this is a big step forward to achieving that."

Marez said the project could be completed by the end of the year.

County commissioners will discuss this center and partnerships in their next meeting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!