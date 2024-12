In Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners meeting a burn ban issued last month has been extended until January 13th.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including beach bonfires and all aerial fireworks. Household trash burning will be allowed if trash pickup is not available.

To violate this burn ban, you can receive a Class C misdemeanor and be fined up to $500.

