More than 78,000 ballots cast during early voting in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — More than 78,000 ballots were cast during early voting ahead of the November 3, 2026 General Election, according to unofficial numbers from the Nueces County Early Voting Turnout report.

The report shows 78,266 ballots were cast through October 30, representing 35.09% of the county’s 223,047 registered voters.

Of those ballots, 73,491 were cast in person, while 4,775 were mail-in ballots. The county notes the totals are unofficial and could change following audits of daily reports.

Final day brings the biggest in-person turnout

The biggest in-person voting day was Friday, October 30, when 9,513 people voted at early voting locations across the county. Including mail ballots reported that day, the daily total reached 9,657 ballots, or 4.33% of registered voters.

The first day of in-person voting was also busy. On October 19, 7,712 people voted in person.

Which locations saw the most voters?

Several early voting sites stood out for their in-person totals over the early voting period.

The Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center recorded the largest total, with 7,879 voters. Veterans Memorial High School followed with 7,341.

Other high-traffic locations included:

Hilltop Community Center: 5,438 voters

Nueces County Courthouse: 5,379

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center: 4,890

Greenwood Senior Center: 4,470

Carroll High School: 4,253

CLICK HERE TO TAKE A LOOK AT ALL THE STATS FROM THIS YEARS EARLY VOTING

The big takeaways

Early voting figures show:

78,266 total ballots were reported.

35.09% of registered voters had cast a ballot.

73,491 people voted in person.

4,775 mail-in ballots were reported.

October 30 was the busiest day for in-person voting, with 9,513 voters.

The Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center had the highest cumulative in-person turnout, with 7,879 voters.

The figures come from the Nueces County Early Voting Turnout report and are listed as unofficial, meaning the numbers may change after the county completes audits of its daily reports.

Source: Kara Sands, Nueces County Clerk’s Office.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!