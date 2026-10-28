More than 55,000 Nueces County voters cast early ballots with one week left before Election Day in Texas

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Nueces County voters are making their voices heard early as the countdown to Election Day continues.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 27 — exactly one week before Election Day — the Nueces County Clerk reports more than 55,000 ballots have been returned.

More than 51,000 of those ballots were cast in person, while over 4,000 came from mail-in ballots.

That means about 25% of the registered voters in the county have already made their decision.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Voters will get their final chance on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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