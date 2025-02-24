Missing your mug shots? Nueces County Sheriff gives an update

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — If you've downloaded the Nueces County Sheriff's Department's app, you've surely taken a look at the inmate feed. Or, that's what you got it for in the first place.

If you don't know, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office app has an inmate feed list of nearly everyone that the Nueces County Sheriff's Department booked into the County Jail. Their information is listed, such as what they look like, custody details, and what the charges of their arrest are. A mugshot is also included.

Those who frequent the app may have noticed that those mugshots aren't always showing up like they used to for the past week or so.

On Monday, Feb 24, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office posted an explanation on their Facebook page - technical issues.

A third party named VINE updates these photos for the county, and they are having technical issues. The Sheriff's department said they are actively working on this and hope to resolve the issue soon.

So, stand by! Your mug shots will be fixed soon.

