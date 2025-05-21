Medicaid changes loom, yet Texas residents likely safe from major impact

As the GOP considers extending former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, experts warn the move could lead to significant reductions in Medicaid funding—over $716 billion nationally. While these proposed cuts would primarily impact states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the ripple effects could still be felt in Texas and the Coastal Bend region.

Dr. Mary Lee Peterson, a physician with the Nueces County Medical Society, says Corpus Christi is already facing a healthcare access challenge due to a shortage of doctors and a high population of residents who rely on Medicare or Medicaid.

How will Texans be affected by Medicaid cuts

“People are probably aware that there is a doctor shortage, and we have a high population of Medicare or Medicaid,” Peterson noted.

Fortunately, Texas may not be hit as hard as other states because it did not expand Medicaid under the ACA.

“They're mostly concentrating some of the cuts on the adult Medicaid expansion, which Texas has never done,” Peterson explained.

Still, she warns that Texas is not immune to the broader financial pressures facing the healthcare system. Peterson says the Medicare trust fund is projected to be depleted in about a decade, raising further concerns about the sustainability of current programs.

With more than 4 million Texans—and thousands in the Coastal Bend—dependent on Medicaid, Peterson encourages residents to explore additional assistance options.

“I'd encourage people to sign up for these programs that are out there so that they can catch things earlier before it requires an ER visit,” she said.

Available resources include the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and coverage options through the Affordable Care Act and Nueces County as well. By enrolling in these programs, residents can access preventive care and avoid costly emergency interventions.

As the national debate over tax policy continues, local health professionals urge Texans to stay informed and proactive in securing their healthcare coverage.

