May 2 Nueces County Election Results

Port Aransas ISD Proposition 1

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $4,190,000 for school facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

For: 84.56%

Against: 14.44%

Port Aransas ISD Proposition 2

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $2,850,000 for school athletic facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

For: 83.89%

Against: 16.11%

Port Aransas ISD Proposition 3

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $1,175,000 for school technology improvements and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

For: 84.85%

Against: 15.15%

Robstown ISD Proposition 1

The issuance of refunding bonds in the amount of $7,800,000 for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of the principal, interest, and redemption premium on certain previously issued maintenance tax notes, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the refunding bonds.

For: 43.82%

Against: 56.18%