Man's body found on Belk Road in Petronila, sheriff says

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A man's body was discovered Tuesday morning on Belk Road in Petronila, and the Nueces County medical examiner has taken possession of the remains, authorities said.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office received the call at about 11:30 a.m., according to Sheriff Hooper. Deputies responded to the scene and found the deceased male, whose identity has not yet been released.

"It's too early to tell, but we'll let the medical examiner tell us what he or she can figure out, and then I want to make sure that the victim's next of kin is notified. And I want to make sure that the medical examiner can give us positive identification," Nueces County Sheriff Hooper said.

Investigators have not yet released information about the cause of death, and the sheriff said officials are awaiting the medical examiner's findings. The investigation remains active as deputies work to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. Further details, including the victim's identity and any potential leads, will be released when available.

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