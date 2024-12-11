Jury selection process simplified in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The jury selection process in Nueces County is now easier than ever, thanks to a recent shift to online procedures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County commissioners have voted to move the entire process online.

Jurors who receive a summons will be directed to an eResponse System, where they’ll complete a questionnaire.

How potential jurors answer those questions will determine their eligibility.

Those who qualify will receive a text message with instructions on where and when to report, eliminating the need to wait for hours in the central jury room.

"It's good for everyone," said Anne Lorentzen, District Clerk of Nueces County. "I'm just glad we've been able to take the jury system to this point."

If you don’t have a computer, don’t worry—you can still visit the courthouse to answer the questions in person.

