Jury selection concludes in trial for former Uvalde CISD police officer, Adrian Gonzales

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A jury has officially been selected for the first criminal trial connected to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The panel includes 12 regular jurors and 4 alternates — 11 women and 5 men, all representing a range of ages and ethnic backgrounds.

Jurors were instructed to report to the 5th floor of the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. They were also told not to discuss the case with family, friends, other jurors, or anyone else until the trial concludes.

KRIS 6 News was informed the defendant, Adrian Gonzales, remained stoic and emotionless as he sat beside his attorneys throughout jury selection on Monday.

This trial marks a significant moment in a case that has weighed heavily on Texas and the nation for more than two years. The shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Monday’s proceedings are the first time a defendant connected to the law-enforcement response is facing criminal charges in a courtroom.

The defendant, Adrian Gonzales, is a former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer. He is charged with 29 felony counts of child endangerment and abandonment, alleging he failed to engage the shooter after hearing gunshots and learning the shooter’s location inside the school.

Investigators said law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes before confronting the gunman. Each charge Gonzales faces carries a possible sentence of up to two years in prison. Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Originally scheduled to be tried in Uvalde County, the case was moved to Nueces County after Gonzales’ defense team successfully argued he could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde due to the community’s close connection to the tragedy.

A NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT ON CORPUS CHRISTI

By early Monday morning, the significance of the day was already evident. News crews from Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, and Uvalde arrived to the courthouse for coverage. Our KRIS 6 News team walked into the Nueces County Courthouse as soon as security opened doors at 6:45 a.m.

Court officials established a strict media plan—only one designated reporter was allowed inside the courtroom to take notes, while all other media were assigned to a separate media room and received updates in real time from that said reporter.

JURY SELECTION BEGINS

At approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, about 450 potential jurors filled the courtroom and overflow spaces. Judge Sid Harle of Bexar County, a veteran judge with more than 30 years of experience, is the presiding judge over the case. He was joined in the courtroom by Nueces County Judge Missy Medery, who is assisting throughout the process.

According to Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, Judge Harle began with introductions and laid out the legal qualifications for jurors:



Must be 18 years old

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be a resident of Nueces County

Must have no felony convictions

Must be of sound mind

Must be able to read and write

Must not be the sole caregiver for a child under 12

The only misdemeanor that disqualifies a juror is shoplifting or theft

Jurors over age 75 are not being considered

Judge Harle asked jurors a central question:

“Is there something in your background that makes you believe you cannot be fair to this case?”

What followed defined the tone of the day.

RAW EMOTION IN THE COURTROOM

Jurors began, one by one, speaking openly about their feelings toward the Uvalde tragedy.

A male juror said, “Not every cop here is on trial, I get that. But they didn’t act. Morally, I believe they are cowards.”

Another juror, identified as Juror 91, challenged the focus on Gonzales alone.

“You’re saying that this man is the whole problem," Juror 91 questioned. "You’re sticking it all on his shoulders alone. How many of them were out there? They should all be sitting with him.”

Many jurors murmured in agreement. Others cheered.

Juror 161 stated, “They were only protecting themselves more than they were protecting the children. I would have sacrificed myself to save them. But they didn’t, they just sat there.”

The statement prompted loud reactions from the jury pool.

Juror 117, an elementary school teacher added their thoughts.

“As a teacher, I would throw myself in front of them.”

Juror 46, also a teacher, stated, “Cops did nothing. That makes me biased.”

Juror 85, a healthcare worker, told the court, “I would be biased. I’m a healthcare worker. During COVID we were scared to die, but we had a duty and we did.”

Throughout the morning, the courtroom repeatedly filled with applause, murmurs, and emotional reactions, forcing the judge to call for order.

Prosecutor Bill Turner addressed the panel, reminding jurors of the law and their responsibility to remain impartial.

He cited Texas Statute 2204, explaining that placing a child in imminent danger and failing to act can constitute child endangerment. He also outlined three legal duties of officers under Texas law:



Duty to prevent harm Duty to act when a threat is observed Special obligation for school and district police to protect children

When a juror asked whether officers are legally required to risk their own lives, Turner replied that such duty exists only “under duress.

Opening statements begin Tuesday morning. Families of the victims will be traveling from Uvalde and surrounding areas for the trial.

Judge Harle expects the trial to last up to two weeks. KRIS 6 News crews will be present, providing coverage during the proceedings.