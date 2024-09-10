How are Domestic Violence Court cases handled? Judge Inna Klein explains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the death of 25-year-old Kiara Smith, KRIS 6 News found the man accused of killing her was also on probation for attacking while she was pregnant.

That alleged suspect is 22-year-old Devaughan Marquise Williams and he is now charged with murder.

KRIS 6 News obtained a Facebook video that Williams allegedly posted last week. In the video, he is heard apologizing to his daughter, saying, "I love you, I never meant to hurt you or do this to you. I never meant for none of this to happen. Please forgive your dad."

As domestic violence cases are seen within a specialty court at the Nueces County Courthouse, Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott went looking for answers about how those particular cases are handled.

Williams is on probation after pleading guilty to two separate felonies —one involving Smith and another with his sister. It was found that his case was not transferred to that specialty court, which handles domestic violence probationers.

More specifically, that 28th District Court Judge Nanette Hasette does not refer any cases to this specialized court.

“I can only comment on what happens here once the defendants are placed on probation and are ordered to come to our caseload," 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein said.

Klein oversees domestic violence court. She said that she attended multiple training sessions focused on what works best to provide rehabilitation for these offenders and the victims.

“Gives the victims of domestic violence more tools and information. It keeps them more abreast of everything that’s going on. Hopefully it keeps the offender more accountable," Klein said.

This includes ordering things like no contact with the victim and rehabilitation classes for anyone who has pleaded guilty or been convicted of a domestic violence felony charge. Klein also said that when allegations are made that the terms of probation have been violated, expediency is a primary goal. It can mean the difference between life and death.

“Timing is critical," Klein emphasized. "Sometimes tomorrow may never come. Addressing it in the expedient and very efficient manner, can literally be the difference in not being alive.”

As KRIS 6 News reported last week, the probation department filed a notice of pretrial bond noncompliance against Williams on Aug. 8. A review of these allegations was set for this week in 28th District Court Judge Nanette Hasette’s courtroom.

KRIS 6 News asked Hasette why she does not refer domestic violence cases to the special court. She declined to comment but released a statement:

"Under judicial canons, I am forbidden to discuss any pending cases before this court. Any comments on related issues or topics may raise questions of my independence on the pending case.”

Scott asked Klein how common it is not to have these cases referred to the specialized court.

"So at any given time we have an excess of 100 felony cases of domestic violence on probation," Klein said. "The majority by far do send their felony domestic violence cases to the specialized probation caseload.”

Williams' case is not the only case that Hasette has not transferred to this specialty court. Earlier this year, KRIS 6 News reported on Noah Acuna, who had previously pleaded guilty to a family violence charge in January 2023 and was sentenced to three years deferred to a probationary period.

He is now charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident that injured a woman and led to the death of her unborn baby.

KRIS 6 News have also learned of five other cases in which defendants were not ordered to take domestic violence classes and in some cases were not ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Williams is currently in custody for that murder charge. His bond is set at $750,000. He also has motions to revoke probation, with no bond set in those cases.

If you or someone you know is in need of help from domestic violence situation, here is a list of helpful resources:



The Purple Door, 4444 Corona Dr #139, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, (361)-881-8888

Corpus Christi Hope House, 3226 Reid Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404, (361) 852-2273

City of Corpus Christi Family Violence Unit, (361) 886-2670

