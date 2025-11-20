Free turkey & cash raffle at Harvest Tabernacle Church's Thanksgiving festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harvest Tabernacle Church will host a Thanksgiving festival Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., offering free turkeys and a cash giveaway raffle to community members at 3101 McArdle Road.

The event, presented in partnership with Kingdom Heirs Ministry, will feature live music, games and free food and drinks. Evangelist James Maddalone will lead the celebration of faith, love and miracles.

Kingdom Heirs Ministry

Registration is required and can be completed by scanning a QR code on promotional materials. Turkey distribution is limited to one per household, and all offerings are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

"The importance is to reach out and understand that people are suffering right now," Maddalone said. "SNAP benefits have been shut down for a month. We know there's a hunger. But it's not only a physical hunger but also a spiritual hunger in our communities."

Entry to the festival is free.

