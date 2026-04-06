Free health clinic coming to Robstown for World Health Day to expand healthcare across the Coastal Bend

The Texas Energy Advocates Coalition is bringing free healthcare directly to the community with its fourth health clinic in recognition of World Health Day.

The no-cost event will take place Tuesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 E. Main Ave. in Robstown.

Texas Energy Advocates Coalition

The clinic is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to remove barriers to routine care for Coastal Bend families, seniors, and children. A mobile medical unit operated by the South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation will be on site, staffed by licensed healthcare professionals. No appointment is required.

Texas Energy Advocates Coalition

Services will include blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, cholesterol screenings, immunizations, developmental screenings for children from birth to age 5, men’s and women’s health screenings, general health consultations, and birth control services.

Free well checks and a full range of wellness services will also be available, making the event a one-stop opportunity for preventive care and health education.

"World Health Day is a reminder that everyone deserves the opportunity to take care of their health," Kym Bolado said.

Bolado is the TEAC president and publisher and CEO of SHALE Magazine.

"By bringing these services directly into the community, we’re helping make that possible in a way that’s simple, convenient, and welcoming," Bolado said.

TEAC has already hosted successful clinics in Ingleside, Portland, and Robstown in 2025, serving more than 200 individuals. The organization continues to expand its outreach in 2026, partnering with local organizations to reach even more families who might otherwise face challenges accessing care.

The Robstown clinic is made possible through the support of community partners and sponsors, including the Port of Corpus Christi, Community Action Corporation of South Texas, South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation, the City of Robstown, Robstown Utilities, Saint Benedict’s Home Health, Energy Network Media Group, SHALE Oil & Gas Business Magazine, Sauce Digital Marketing, and Oilfield Experts.

"This kind of collaboration is what makes events like this possible," Bolado said.

"It’s about coming together to support the health and well-being of our neighbors across the Coastal Bend," Bolado said.

Community members are encouraged to stop by anytime during the event hours to take advantage of the free services and connect with local health resources.

For more information about TEAC and its community initiatives, visit txenergyadvocates.org.

Texas Energy Advocates Coalition

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