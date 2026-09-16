Francisco Hernandez, fugitive wanted for child sex crimes, arrested in Kentucky

NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Officers arrested a local fugitive wanted for sex crimes against children at his home in Garrard County, Kentucky.

Francisco Hernandez, 47, is facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and failure to appear in court.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 2. A second warrant was issued after Hernandez failed to appear in court on Aug. 4.

Hernandez will remain in the Jessamine County Detention Center until his extradition hearing and his return to Nueces County.

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