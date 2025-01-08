Watch Now
FLU ALERT: More than 1,100 flu cases reported in Nueces County

Corpus Christi Public Health Authority
NUECES COUNTY, Tx — Nueces County residents, wash your hands and take your vitamins because the flu is spreading fast.

According to the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Authority's latest report on the influenza case count, in the last week of December 2024, there were 1,101 flu cases reported. That's a 47% increase from the week before. Keep in mind those numbers are only involving cases that have been reported.

Here's a breakdown of the Influenza case count in Nueces County over the last 4 weeks of December:

  • Week 49- 254 cases
  • Week 50- 474 cases
  • Week 51- 748 cases
  • Week 52- 1,101 cases

According to the Center for Disease Control, the best way to prevent the flu is:

  • Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Wash your hands often with soap.
  • Avoid spreading germs by not touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
  • If you are sick, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue. Discard the tissue after you use it.
  • Wear a mask.

