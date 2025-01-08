FLU ALERT: More than 1,100 flu cases reported in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — Nueces County residents, wash your hands and take your vitamins because the flu is spreading fast.

According to the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Authority's latest report on the influenza case count, in the last week of December 2024, there were 1,101 flu cases reported. That's a 47% increase from the week before. Keep in mind those numbers are only involving cases that have been reported.

Here's a breakdown of the Influenza case count in Nueces County over the last 4 weeks of December:

Week 49- 254 cases

Week 50- 474 cases

Week 51- 748 cases

Week 52- 1,101 cases

According to the Center for Disease Control, the best way to prevent the flu is:

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap.

Avoid spreading germs by not touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

If you are sick, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue. Discard the tissue after you use it.

Wear a mask.

This is a developing story. Revisit kristv.com for more information.