Flood concerns continue for Bluntzer area residents

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Flooding from Wednesday morning's storms continues to impact residents of the Cindy Lane subdivision near Banquete and Bluntzer.

A resident sent video recorded Wednesday evening showing Ranch Road underwater at Trailmaster Street. At that time, only the northern part of Ranch Road was flooded.

Video shot Thursday morning shows the situation has not improved. As of Thursday, all of Ranch Road has been flooded.

I called Precinct One County Commissioner Mike Pusley's office to ask whether the county can provide any help for Cindy Lane residents. Pusley's office has not responded.

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