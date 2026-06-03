Five new Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle nests found across Texas coast

Five new Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests were discovered across the Texas coastline on Monday, bringing the state's total to 483 confirmed nests for the endangered species this year.

The latest discoveries include three nests on San Jose Island — two that were previously laid on May 27 and one laid on June 1. Additionally, one nest was found on North Padre Island at Padre Island National Seashore, and another on South Padre Island.

Season Started with Record-Early Discovery

The 2026 sea turtle nesting season began with remarkable timing when the first nest of the year was discovered on April 2 by turtle patrollers from Nueces County Coastal Parks on North Padre Island. This Kemp's ridley nest marked the second-earliest ever documented in Texas.

The nesting turtle came ashore before sunrise and successfully laid 75 eggs before returning to the Gulf, officially kicking off what has become an active nesting season across the state.

Record Numbers Continue Along Texas Coast

The Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the world's most endangered sea turtle species, continues to show strong nesting activity along the Texas shoreline. The 483 nests confirmed so far this year are distributed across nine locations from north to south:

North Padre Island leads with 281 nests, including 252 within Padre Island National Seashore boundaries

South Padre Island follows with 131 nests

Mustang Island has recorded 31 nests

Boca Chica Beach accounts for 18 nests

San Jose Island now has 14 nests total

Galveston Island has 4 nests

Surfside Beach has 2 nests

Brazoria County (north of Sargent Beach) has 1 nest

Matagorda Peninsula has 1 nest

Conservation Efforts in Action

This represents the second year that Nueces County Coastal Parks (NCCP) has actively patrolled North Padre Island beaches. Beachgoers are likely to see NCCP teams working during nesting season from the south Packery Channel Jetty to the boundary of Padre Island National Seashore.

These dedicated patrollers monitor beaches for sea turtle activities, collect vital data from nesting turtles, and relocate nests to protected areas to improve survival rates — crucial work for a species that was nearly extinct in the 1980s.

Green Sea Turtles Also Nesting

While Kemp's ridley turtles dominate Texas nesting activity, two green sea turtle nests have also been confirmed this year, both located on North Padre Island within Padre Island National Seashore.

The continued nesting activity represents ongoing conservation success for the critically endangered Kemp's ridley, which primarily nests along the Texas coast and Mexico's Gulf shores, making current nesting numbers a significant conservation achievement.

Beachgoers are reminded to give nesting turtles plenty of space and report any turtle sightings to local wildlife authorities.

Officials emphasize several key ways the community can help protect these remarkable creatures and their nesting habitats:

Safety Guidelines for Drivers:

Drive slowly (15 mph maximum) and stay alert-nesting turtles are small, camouflaged, and won't move out of the way of vehicles

Help protect turtles from vehicles by guiding traffic around them

Respectful Observation:

Keep your distance and stay out of a turtle's line of sight—disturbance may cause her to abandon nesting

Do not approach or touch sea turtles, as they are protected under the Endangered Species Act

How to Report Sightings

If you encounter a sea turtle nesting, officials urge the public to call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535) immediately. When reporting, please provide the exact location and, if possible, send photos while maintaining a respectful distance.

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