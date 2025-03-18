Do you have a reservation? Nueces River Authority sells water before it pens deal with Port

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — During a meeting on Monday, March 17, the Nueces River Authority (NRA) took decisive steps to advance the Harbor Island Desalination Plant project, ratifying key agreements that will allow them to move forward, despite not yet having a finalized lease agreement with the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Board approved establishing water contract rates, marking the beginning of sales to local communities in need of a more reliable water source. The NRA has allocated $4.2 million for these contracts, with many communities facing urgent water scarcity.

Nueces River Authority sells water before it pens deal with the Port of Corpus Christi

John Byrum, Executive Director of the Nueces River Authority, highlighted the critical need for water along Highway 37.

“People up Highway 37 are really thirsty – they’re scared, their water wells are dropping,” Byrum said.

The water contracts, which include a non-refundable reservation fee, will not require payment until the lease agreement with the Port of Corpus Christi is officially signed. This decision has raised concerns from some residents about the financial risks involved.

In addition, the NRA ratified an agreement to pay nearly $1 million to an advisory group, a cost that will be covered by funds generated from the water contracts. Some local residents are questioning whether such a move is financially sound, given the uncertainties surrounding the project’s timeline.

Cathy Fulton, a concerned resident, expressed skepticism about the lack of guarantees surrounding the project.

“The people they’re trying to get the money from, when there’s no guarantee of any project, much less a delivery date,” Fulton said.

Amid general questions about the project, Board Member Karin Knolle emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency throughout the process.

“I believe in transparency, I believe the Port believes in transparency, I believe our intentions are good, I just think we need to be transparent in how we do it,” Knolle stated.

As discussions continue and the project moves forward, local residents and officials alike will be keeping a close eye on how these agreements unfold, particularly as the water crisis in the region grows more pressing by the day.

