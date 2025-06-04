Corpus Christi weather radio nears return after lengthy outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi National Weather Service (NWS) is nearing the completion of a project to restore its weather radio transmitter, following an eight-month outage caused by the loss of a previous tower location.

The return of the Corpus Christi transmitter, crucial for broadcasting weather alerts, is expected by the end of June, according to John Metz, meteorologist in charge at the NWS.

KRIS 6 was first made aware of the downed station when several residents contacted us with reports of 24/7 static on several radio devices when attempting to tune into KHB41 (162.550).

Metz explained that the outage began in October due to the need to relocate equipment from Wilson Plaza Tower in downtown Corpus Christi. The National Weather Service has since identified a new tower site in Rockport along Business 35 and 12th Street.

The installation of new transmitters and antennae is scheduled for next week, aiming to restore full operation by the end of the month.

During the outage, residents have been encouraged to utilize alternative sources for weather information, including mobile devices and an overlapping broadcast from a transmitter site in Riviera. Metz emphasized, "It's good to have more than one way to get weather alerts," including web and mobile device services, and alerts that are sent directly to all mobile devices in severe weather situations.

With hurricane season underway, Metz advises residents to prepare early, "Currently there's nothing threatening the Gulf of Mexico or Texas, but it's always important to have a plan." He recommends securing homes, updating insurance policies, and planning evacuation routes.

For those who do not have access to weather radios, Metz suggests visitors use reversealert.org, a free service that provides emergency alerts to the local community.

In addition to conventional radios, Metz mentioned the availability of advanced weather alerts adapted for individuals with disabilities. Some radios can be equipped with visual or tactile alerts, like blinking lights or bed shakers, to ensure critical weather alerts reach everyone.

