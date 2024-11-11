Coastal Bend Vets receive "Thank You" letters on Veteran's Day

Veterans such as Skylar J.E. Barker and Diane Brady were among dozens this morning to receive a special letter from neighbors.

The letters addressed to them gave thanks for their service and encouragement in everyday life.

“Thanks for all your hard work, and stay strong," Barker said when reading a letter he received. "Put in the work you got this. That’s a little motivation. Just keep on keeping on."

The goal of this, according to J.J. De La Cerda with the Veteran Services, is to make fellow servicemen feel appreciated on this day and boost morals.

“Sometimes that letter may just make their day right," he said. "Sometimes some of them are going through things we don’t know about, and a simple letter can change their whole outcome and their whole day.”

From speaking with veterans regarding the letters they’ve received today, it was a first for some to receive a letter of such magnitude, which made them feel proud to serve this country.

“This was my best card from Willow, and it says you made my day," Barker said. "Willow, you made my day. You were worth fighting for. It's the little things like this that make us feel great."

The veteran’s services office hopes to continue this program next year to help make it a coastal bend tradition.

