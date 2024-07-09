CCPD: AT&T customers may experience issues impacting 911 services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — AT&T is experiencing network problems that may affect customers' ability to contact 911.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, AT&T customers will have to attempt to call 911 until they are connected.

"This outage is still affecting the ability for mobile carrier customers to contact 911 as well as the non-emergency line. AT&T has informed us that if you call 911 or the non-emergency line and are unable to get through, please continue trying to call as the interruption is intermittent and you should eventually get through," stated Senior CCPD Officer Jennifer Collier in a blotter post.

Officials say this AT&T outage affects numerous counties in Texas, including Nueces County.

"AT&T technicians are working towards resolution as quickly as possible," added Officer Collier.

Police will provide an update once the technical issues are resolved.