The need to feed: Tradition grows with 10th annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bishop

What began as a simple act of kindness a decade ago has blossomed into a cherished tradition for Sarah Mendez and her family.

At just 9-years-old, Mendez vividly recalls her first experience giving out Thanksgiving meals—a moment that would inspire years of generosity.

“I remember we had some plates left over, and I was just praying, ‘Lord, tell us where to take these plates to,’” Mendez said.

Her prayer was answered when she knocked on the door of an elderly woman who was enjoying a modest Thanksgiving meal of two small chicken legs from a Stripes gas station.

“She invited me inside, and she was so happy and thankful to have us there giving her a plate,” Mendez said. The gratitude and joy of the elderly woman left a lasting impression on Mendez, and it was that moment that sparked a family tradition.

Over the years, Mendez has encouraged her family to continue giving back, leading to the establishment of the 10th annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Simple Truth Fellowship Church in Bishop.

According to Mendez’s father, Pastor David Garcia, the church has distributed over 2,500 plates of food since the event's inception. This year, the goal is to provide about 200 meals to families in need.

“Our main goal is simple: we want to make sure no one goes hungry on this special day,” Pastor Garcia said. “When we start working for what we’re blessed with, we should be able to extend that blessing to others. That way, nobody will be without a dinner.”

The annual event serves as a reminder of the importance of community, compassion, and generosity.

