New 'smart' water meters make their way to Bishop neighbors

BISHOP, Tx — Bishop neighbors might notice work crews in their front yards the next couple of weeks. That’s because after a proposed idea eight months ago, the City of Bishop is replacing old water meters with new smart water meters.

“In smaller communities, infrastructure starts getting older. There are water leaks in the summer and winter time when the weather changes,” Bishop City Secretary Sal Ochoa said.

The old water meters were about ten to twenty years old. Ochoa said the new meters will have ultrasound technology that will give more accurate readings. The old meters gave 96% accuracy, and the new ones will give 99-100% accuracy. And although the number might not seem like much of a difference, Ochoa said it could change a lot.

“Right now, our manpower is maybe six crews in our Public Works Department. These new water meters are going to give availability to do remote readings, so we will be able to utilize those employees to do other things that we need,” Ochoa said.

The new smart water meters will catch leaks before they become a bigger problem, detect if a leak is coming from the city or residents side, determine when the most water usage is, and alert the Public Works Department if someone is tampering with the meter.

The project will cost the city over $800,000. Ochoa said they are financing through a bank and will also look at increases in revenue due to the new meters to pay for the project. Residents might also see a slight increase in their water bill.

Lifelong Bishop resident Michael Elizondo said he wouldn’t mind the slight increase in his water bill if it benefits all his neighbors.

“I think it’s very beneficial for everyone up and down the block, especially this side of town because this side of town doesn’t get a lot of attention. I think it’ll be worth the money. I think the money will go into something better,” Elizondo said.

Elizondo’s grandma lives on the same street. They recently experienced their first water leak.

“It was gushing out water in a ditch, but after about two hours, it stopped,” Elizondo said.

The new smart meters should last about twenty years. Elizondo said he doesn’t plan on leaving Bishop, so he will get to see the water meters run their life course.

“These meters have been there for so long. They are already rusted up. So the longer the lifespan, the better,” Elizondo said.

The project should be completed in about six weeks. Crews will begin installing meters on the city’s West side and then move to the East.

