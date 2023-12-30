Community in mourning after loss of beloved athletic director

Coach George Luna was with the Bishop CISD for more than two decades.

He passed away on Thursday night after a battle with cirrhosis of the liver.

Luna's services will be held on January 4, 2024.

Coach George Luna had been with Bishop CISD for 23 years. He died Thursday night, just a few months after he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and needed a transplant.

Friends of the family said that Coach Luna had a medical setback while at the hospital.

The seat in Coach Luna's office is now empty, but the room is filled with memories of the times he spent here with his students.

For them, he was an authority figure, but they say one with a kind and loveable soul.

Coach George Luna’s reach went beyond his office, beyond the playing field and into the hearts of many.

“All of us have been impacted by George Luna’s passing. He was the heart and the soul of this gym that we’re standing in. He was much loved by the community. He touched thousands and thousands of students. Not only the students but also the facility and the staff. All of us here at Bishop CISD are heartbroken. His loss was tragic for all and his family especially,” said Sheri Hayes, Director of Information Instructional Technology at Bishop CISD.

Coach Luna started with the district in 2000 as a Physical Education teacher. Eventually introducing the Powerlifting Program and becoming the Athletic Director.

A memorial service will be held for Coach Luna on January 4, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Kingsville.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a celebration of life held at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kingsville.

If you’d like to donate to Luna’s family for their medical cost and the funeral expenses click on the following link:

Https://www.gofundme.com/f/george-luna-and-sherry-luna

