Community donates thousands to Bishop officer battling cancer

37-year-old Bishop Police Captain Tony Macias is known in his area not only as a great officer in the community but as a great father and fiance to his family as well.

“He would give the shirt off his back," Macias's Fiance Jewel Mayorga said. "He helps anyone who he can. He’s the backbone of our family. He gets up with the kids and makes them breakfast. From the oldest, who’s 20 years old, to the youngest, who’s three, he’s active with each and every one of their lives."

During this time, those close to the 37-year-old are missing his presence.

Macias has been ill since September and recently being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His family found out the news on Thanksgiving Day.

“I felt like my world was ending,” Mayorga said when she heard the news.

However, Tony’s answer gave them a different perspective….

“The first thing he said was pray. He said everybody needs to pray,” she said.

After receiving treatment in Kingsville and surgery in Corpus Christi, Macias was recently moved to MD Anderson in Houston on Saturday, where doctors are working around the clock to help him with his battle.

In addition, the doctors are not the only ones beside Macias during this fight

So far, the community has seen the family’s GoFundMe and has donated some money to help the family out during this time.

We’ve already seen over $5,000 dollars come into that," Bishop Chief of Police Edward Day II said. "So, knowing that the community is rallying around us as well and supporting one of our own is really nice to see."

The fight is not over. Any prayer, donations, and support for the family is well appreciated at this time as Macias will continue his fight with this disease.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-officer-tony-macias-battle-cancer?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.