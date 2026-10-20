Bishop police warn vandalism will not be tolerated

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is warning residents that vandalism and property damage in the city will lead to consequences.

In a Facebook post, the department said it has received numerous complaints about ongoing vandalism, including people intentionally damaging vehicles and personal property.

The warning comes during Bishop's homecoming week.

"What some may consider a joke or harmless fun is causing real damage, financial burdens, and frustration for our citizens," the department wrote.

Police called on parents and guardians to talk with their children about the seriousness of these acts. The department said being a juvenile does not excuse criminal behavior.

Police are asking residents to report suspicious activity and share any surveillance video that could help identify those responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the Bishop Police Department at 361-584-2443.

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