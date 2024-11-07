Bishop CISD sees big spike in student enrollment this school year

Whether it’s on the field or in the classroom, something is drawing students to Bishop CISD this school year. The district has seen a significant increase in 122 students' enrollment.

KRIS 6 asked three new students what caught their attention when picking a school. All three students used words such as supportive, welcoming, and helpful.

“After touring all the high schools and keeping an open mind with all of them, I noticed bishop was a better fit for me,” freshman Ella Reyna said.

Ella came from Ricardo ISD. Ricardo ISD doesn’t have a high school, so middle schoolers have to choose between other area schools to attend. Ella said the staff and coaches she met made her decision easy.

“In sports and academics, they help you out with everything and anything. They’re there for you as a student, as an athlete, as a person,” Ella said.

Ella’s older brother, Matthew Reyna, is a sophomore but also new to the district. He plays football and baseball and said Bishop’s athletic reputation made him ready to join the team.

“I could see myself going here. This year Bishop is going on to the next round, football is doing good. I kind of heard it from everybody so I knew it coming in,” Matthew said.

Matthew’s friend Xavier Garcia is also a sophomore and a transfer student. He transferred to Bishop from a smaller school. He said that Bishop’s health/medical career pathway, athletics and academics drew him in.

“It was overwhelming ,but when I got into it, they were very friendly. It’s a good environment here,” Garcia said.

Bishop Athletic Director Michael Davila said enrollment has increased at all the district schools. Opening pre-k 3 and pre-k 4 has also helped.

“We’re a family here. We take as many kids as we can. We want to take care of our own but we also want to invite other students from other areas and take care of them as well.

Retention is a big word in bishop and we want to make sure that when they start at pre-k three we keep them all the way til their graduating years. We want them to have a great experience from the time they get here to the time they leave,” Davila said.

But the change isn’t only in enrollment for this school district. Bishop’s Athletic Booster Club is now in full swing after five years.

“It’s a lot of involvement from the community, parents and we have a very strong board. Small communities have a big, tight-knit sports environment, so we try to support all that,” Vice President of the Booster Club Joe Montalvo said.

Montalvo said that their booster club does its best to fundraise for students in their district to ensure that they have resources similar to those of bigger schools.

“We try to be the supplemental income to alleviate some of the things students may need. Sometimes families don’t have the outlets to get help. Bishop’s good in putting a lot of effort into doing it all in-house. Everybody has the student's best interest at heart,” Montalvo said.

Community members in bishop voted earlier this year to pass a bond that would benefit students in the district even more moving forward. That bond is in the works as the new Badger Developmental Center. It will be an indoor facility with turf that athletics, academics and fine arts can use. The center is in the early stages of design.

