Air Force veteran struggles to get road access to his Bishop home

A 74-year-old Air Force veteran in Bishop is fighting for basic access to his home, leaving him without essential services including emergency response.

Pablo Garcia moved into his mobile home property last year and initially accessed it through Harrell Street, but now needs a permanent solution that doesn't require crossing through his niece's private property.

"All I'm asking for is the same thing every citizen in Nueces County receives," Garcia said.

Without proper road access, Garcia faces significant challenges in his daily life.

"To me that means, one, I have no trash service, I have no mail service. I have no emergency response service from the police or ambulance service," Garcia said.

These concerns are particularly serious given Garcia's health issues. The widower struggles with heart problems and Parkinson's disease, making emergency access critical.

Garcia recalls a medical emergency last November when his family had to transport him to the hospital themselves.

"We didn't call for emergency services because we knew that they wouldn't be able to find me quick enough," Garcia said.

Garcia and his family believe there was once a street providing access to his property.

"As you look this is West Second Street right here. You can see the indentation that was a maintained road at one time," Garcia said.

However, County Commissioner Precinct 2 Joe A. Gonzalez disputes this claim. In a brief phone conversation with Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino, Gonzalez stated there was never a street at that location. He said he would meet with Trevino, possibly, next week.

"Some people said there was a street. Some people said it was an alley," said Bishop Mayor Noel Barrera Lopez said.

Lopez has been aware of Garcia's situation since taking office in 2023 and has discussed the issue with Commissioner Gonzalez and Garcia. While immediate solutions are limited, the mayor sees potential options.

"You know one of us could come here and - if we move this fence - we could clean up this area and make it accessible for Mr. Garcia," Lopez said.

The neighboring property owner, who built the fence in question, declined to appear on camera but stated his property has been surveyed three times, confirming the fence is positioned at the edge of his property line.

Currently, there is no resolution for Garcia's struggle to obtain proper access to his home.

