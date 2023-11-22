Peña's Grocery and Deli continues to serve the community after nearly seven decades

Peñas Grocery and Deli in Banquete

69 years in business

Local family owned market

Peña's Grocery and Deli in Banquete, located on TX-44, can be just a quick place to stop for some, but for many in the community this store means much more.

Hermilo Peña, along with his wife have been serving the community in Banquete for 69 years.

Mr. Peña and his wife are both almost 90 years old and they both wake up and show up to work at 2:30 a.m. to open the shop every day.

"The only reason that I feel that we can continue is we stay busy and we do not have time to worry about how sick we are or what is going to happen tomorrow or the next day we just take a day at a time," Peña said.

Peña shared what the key to his success has been for so many years with KRIS 6 News reporter Althea Castro De La Mata.

"It is not all about the money, you have to have kindness for people too," Peña said.

Peña said the fresh food is also what keeps people coming - but his son, Hermilo Peña Jr. said it’s much more than that.

"Even though he doesn’t know you and you come in for the first time, is they are here they are going to have a conversation with you," Peña Jr. said. "They will wish you the best for the day and they are going to thank you for coming in here because they know their customers make you who they are."

Peña Jr. said what the was the key component his dad taught him.

"He showed us if you are going to do something you do it one hundred percent not halfway," Peña Jr. said.

Peña said he plans on working for many more years to come.

"I do not know maybe the good lord will let me stay here for another five years, but if he does I am ready," Peña said.

Peña said he is grateful for all the support the community has given him throughout the years and he is looking forward to next year when his store will celebrate 70 years in business.

