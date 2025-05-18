For decades, residents in Banquete have dealt with persistent wastewater and drainage issues caused by aging infrastructure. Now, thanks to a newly approved grant, real change may finally be on the horizon.

Locals say the problems aren’t new—and they’ve been forced to deal with standing water and poor drainage for decades.

“It would stretch deep down the road to other people’s houses,” one resident recalled. “So, it would take a while for that to clear out.” County officials, including Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley, have taken note of the long-standing concerns.

Millions in relief ahead for Banquete's water woes

“The drive over there is extremely flat, so drainage has always been a challenge,” said Pusley.According to Pusley, the infrastructure in Banquete dates back to the 1970s, with rotting clay pipes and outdated materials continuing to fail the community. But now, a grant from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) is offering a long-overdue lifeline.

“We’ve applied through a grant with GLO Texas and they approved the grant,” Pusley confirmed. “We just got word about a week ago.”Out of the $31 million awarded through the grant, $2.5 million has been designated for sewer improvements, while another $1.5 million will go toward wastewater-related projects.

Local residents say they are cautiously optimistic, hoping the money will be used effectively to make lasting improvements.

“I know that we’re kind of on the outskirts of Nueces County,” one resident said. “We’re not necessarily a big town, you know? But it feels good they’re actually seeing us now.”The proposal will be officially discussed during the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting this Wednesday, where final approval for the grant's local implementation is expected.

