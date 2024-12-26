Banquete Pony League project delayed, expected to be done next month

Joey Flores, the president of the Banquete Pony Little League, went to the Nueces County Banquete baseball fields to cut the grass when he noticed the fields were still under construction.

“The transformers are not on the site, trenches left open, concrete broken," Flores said, describing the scene.

Nueces County is installing new lights at the stadiums so the Little League teams can play games at night. This project started in July 2024 and was expected to be finished in November.

According to Hernandez' assistant, Deanna King, delays were due to AEP waiting on design plans from Musco Lighting. The plan was not given to AEP until two weeks ago.

Flores was told that the lights would be done last month, but this was not the case.

"As of November 7th, I was told that wiring would be completed within a week, and we have yet to have anything completed," he said.

Due to this, the league had to cancel multiple tournaments and seasons and is worried their spring season could see delays.

Nueces County Commissioner Robert Hernandez was made aware of the problem and has contacted the contractors to strike out this issue.

“I’m hoping that we can come into an agreement and get everything done," he said. "I mean it’s just a shame that it’s taking so long."

As for the contractors, I reached out to the subcontractor, Synergy, and their General Manager Juan Hernandez sent a response:

"As with all construction contracts the success of the project involves many moving parts. We are currently working with the power provider to obtain the legal easement needed from the Nueces County to allow them to legally bring power to the site.





As for the broken sidewalks this was caused by heaving cranes needed to erect the poles with such limited space. This, however, will be addressed in our final walk through meeting with Nueces County. All items we are contractually obligated to repair will be addressed.







Over the last 3 weeks great strides have been made to address the remaining open items on this project. The contractual completion date is 12/31/2024. Due to weather conditions early on and easement issues we anticipate to have the project completed by 1/31/2025." Juan Hernandez, GM at Synergy

