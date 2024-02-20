Banquete family loses everything in a devastating house fire

BANQUETE, Tx — An early Monday morning fire destroyed a family's home on Cindy Lane in Banquete, leaving them with nothing.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is still unknown, however, the family believes a heat lamp for their dog may have caused caused the fire.

It started in the back utility room and spread to the rest of the house. At the time, a man and his two young sons were inside but they were able to get out without any injuries.

School administrators said the Villarreal family lost everything they owned. Both kids attend Banquete Elementary School, and the school district is collecting donations in order to help them.

The older brother is in need of clothing in size 14-16 and wears a size 5 in shoes. The younger brother wears a size 10-12 and a size 1 in shoes.

"Some of our parents that our very involved in our elementary school and our district are offering to collect money from other parents that are also within the district," Angelica Escobar, Banquete Elementary School principal said. "Then I have a lot of staff members that are willing to contribute, so they are collecting clothing and stuff like that so they give to the family because they lost everything in the fire."

If you would like to help them, you can drop off donations at Banquete Elementary School during school hours.

