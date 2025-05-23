Alice man dies after single-vehicle crash west of Robstown

BANQUETE, Texas — A 65-year-old man from Alice died Tuesday after his vehicle crashed on State Highway 44 west of Robstown.

Simon Rojas was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Highway 44 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck private property, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred approximately 10 miles west of Robstown. Metrocom notified DPS of the single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:56 p.m.

Rojas was non-responsive at the scene and was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:54 p.m.

Troopers believe it is possible that Rojas had a medical episode before the crash. An autopsy report is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Corpus Christi.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

