As Measles fears loom, Nueces County health officials urge vaccinations

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The measles outbreak in West Texas has raised concerns statewide, especially after a child's tragic death. While there are no confirmed cases in Nueces County, health officials are keeping a close watch.

The Nueces County Health Department reports that vaccination rates remain high among local students, with over 96% of kindergartners and more than 98% of seventh graders fully vaccinated. However, exemptions from vaccinations have more than doubled since 2015, now standing at just over 2%.

Dr. Dante Gonzales, interim director of the Nueces County Health Department, says that while there are no active outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in the area, the department remains focused on encouraging unvaccinated individuals to get their shots.

“Our concern is always going to be with those who are not vaccinated,” Gonzales said.

He added that, should any cases arise, the health department is prepared to act quickly.

“If there is a case, we’ll immediately begin contact tracing and inform the public. We have epidemiologists who will get on the phone, find out where contact occurred, and notify the public,” Gonzales said.

Health officials urge vaccinations as Measles outbreak spreads

The state is also conducting extensive contact tracing in West Texas and sharing this data with the CDC to help track potential outbreaks.

This is particularly critical as symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear, meaning individuals could unknowingly spread the virus before realizing they are sick.

With Spring Break approaching, health experts are watching closely for any spikes in cases.

Dr. Eric Baggerman, with Amistad Health, says he's noticed an uptick in people seeking the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

“The good news is people are taking this seriously because this is important,” Baggerman said.

Despite this, he continues to receive calls from hesitant parents who are concerned about the vaccine’s side effects.

Miah Lugo, a local mother of two, was once one of those parents. Initially nervous about vaccinating her children, she now feels confident in her decision after hearing stories of the West Texas measles outbreak.

“I feel relieved that I gave them the vaccines. Did I ever go back to that self-doubt? No,” Lugo said.

While health officials continue to monitor vaccination trends, the message remains clear: getting vaccinated is crucial for protecting the community, especially as outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases remain a potential threat.

The Nueces County Health Department offers three ways to get an MMR vaccination: at its main building, in Robstown, and through a mobile clinic that operates twice monthly in rural areas.

