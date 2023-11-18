Wyatt Ranches shows appreciation for the elderly

Wyatt Ranches hosts appreciation meal for senior citizens.

South Texas seniors took chartered vehicles to the Wyatt Ranch location in Agua Dulce.

Wyatt Ranches hosted an appreciation brunch for the elderly on Thursday and Friday.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez rented a charter bus to pick up senior citizens in Freer, Concepcion, San Diego, Benavides, and Agua Dulce and drove them to the mansion at the Wyatt Ranch.

Organizers said during the holidays, they want to make sure many of these residents - majority of them veterans - feel loved and appreciated. This is the 4th year they've hosted this event.

Wyatt Ranches owns cattle ranches in Colorado and South and West Texas. They have donated countless of dollars to area law enforcement, non-profits, schools and hospitals.

