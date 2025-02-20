Similar to neighbors like Allan Scuhlte, many Coastal Bend residents are staying inside due to the cold temperatures.

"It’s cold to me," he said regarding the weather. "I think it’s very cold. I believe the temperatures will be in the thirties today."

Warming centers open across rural areas for Coastal Bend neighbors in need

For some, they’ll stay inside and keep warm at home.

“There’s nothing like home sweet home, Nueces County Community Center Volunteer Luis Ramirez said. "However, if you don’t have the necessities to stay there during weather like this, well, you have to move.”

That's why other neighbors in rural areas are calling centers to find shelter for warmth.

“I received a call from a lady in San Diego and she was looking for a warming center for one of their seniors, "Ramirez said receiving calls from concerned neighbors.

Luckily for them, neighbors in need can access Nueces County cooling centers in community centers and libraries in Banquete, Driscoll, Robstown, Bishop and Agua Dulce:

All County Community Centers - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday | Closed Weekends



Robstown Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown





Banquete Community Center, 4359 4th St., Banquete





Bishop Community Center, 102 West Joyce, Bishop





David Berlanga Community Center, 1513 2nd St., Agua Dulce





Driscoll Community Center, 200 East 7th St., Driscoll





County Libraries:



Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown

Mon-Thu 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Fri-Sat 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Sun Closed





Bishop Branch Library, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop

Mon & Wed 1-5 p.m. | Tue & Thu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Fir-Sat-Sun Closed

Nueces County

“For any people in who love in rural areas, they can come into Agua Dulce to the warming center here, if need be,” Agua Dulce Mayor and resident John Howard.

No matter the size of the town, everyone wants to remain toasty when temperatures drop.

“I believe every community needs a warning center just in case," Howard said. You never know what could happen."

CCRTA will be giving rides to the shelters for anyone in need.

As for overnight shelters, Corpus Christi and Robstown will be the only cities that will have one open.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.