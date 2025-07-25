Nueces County authorities search for murder suspect in Agua Dulce shooting

Authorities in Nueces County are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Agua Dulce.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division has issued a warrant for Eduardo Manuel "Manny" Hernandez, who is wanted on charges related to murder and officer safety.

Investigators believe Hernandez was involved in a shooting that occurred in Agua Dulce on July 10, 2025.

"We have information that he may be trying to flee to California on Greyhound, but not a definite timeline," Sergeant James Rackley said.

Hernandez previously lived at an address in Agua Dulce and is now believed to be staying at his parents' house in Corpus Christi, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have set bond at $1 million for Hernandez, who may be traveling in a 2001 GMC truck registered to his mother. Officials also noted a yellow Ryder-type truck was spotted in the driveway of the Corpus Christi address earlier this week.

Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-887-2239.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.