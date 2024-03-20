Investigators reveal latest details on arrest of former Agua Dulce teacher

AGUA DULCE, Tx — Jaden Renee Charles is the former Agua Dulce middle school science teacher who was arrested Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with her former students.

Charles was in court this morning where she was read her charges.

Those charges included two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of grooming. Investigators told KRIS 6 News there may be 12 alleged victims.

Agua Dulce city marshal Joe Martinez said one student told police he had sex with Charles in her home. Alice police chief Eden Garcia also shared that when Charles was arrested she told officers she was pregnant.

These disturbing details of this case have stunned the community of Agua Dulce.

Guardian Alma Rodriguez of Alice told KRIS 6 News she spoke with her 13-year-old granddaughter telling her if she finds herself in a similar situation to tell her immediately.

“If there is ever an individual or person of status, or teacher, police it doesn't matter. If she is ever put in a position where she feels uncomfortable, to let me know immediately. I think you need to open that door to your children, especially teenagers, so they can come to you freely and let you know,” Rodriguez said.

The Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez confirmed that the investigation into the teacher began when a student was caught with a vape on campus. The district brought several students and teachers to discuss this situation and during that meeting, they were told that Jaden Charles provided the student with the vape. Through their investigation, they learned that Charles may have provided vapes with THC to several students.

Police don't believe any sexual activity took place on campus.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said they have obtained video of Charles with a student at an Alice hotel but they cannot confirm what took place there.

Charles is currently booked in the Jim Wells County jail. Her bond is set at $400,00.

If she is released on bond she will have to wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to have contact with minors. She also cannot have any contact with the alleged victims or their families.

